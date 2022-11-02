Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 648,146 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,756,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 648,146 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $127,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Olin by 91.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in Olin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 135,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 126,381 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 46.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. 26,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

