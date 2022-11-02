Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Raised by Analyst

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $133.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

