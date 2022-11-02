Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Increased by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

