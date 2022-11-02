Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Block, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Block Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

SQ opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.65. Block has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $255.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,508 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,013. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.