QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.34. 537,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,101. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

