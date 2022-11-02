Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.60 million-$489.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.88 million. Qualys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.91 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Qualys Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. 535,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Qualys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

