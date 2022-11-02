Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.60 million-$489.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.88 million. Qualys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.91 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. 535,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Qualys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.