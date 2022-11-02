Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $87.11 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $87.11 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.01597620 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005800 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024811 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.01806931 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.