Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $73-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.07 million.

Radware Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of Radware stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 21,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,222. Radware has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.23, a PEG ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

