Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rambus traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 11846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

