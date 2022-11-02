RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.16 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $12,066.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.54 or 0.31161181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012170 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.