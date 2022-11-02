Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

