Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. 32,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,936. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

