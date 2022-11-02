Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 252,071 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.07. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $114.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

