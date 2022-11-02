Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qualtrics International (XM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) recently:
- 10/25/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Qualtrics International Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:XM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $47.54.
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
