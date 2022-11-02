Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayside Technology Group (WSTG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) recently:
- 10/28/2022 – Wayside Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – Wayside Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/19/2022 – Wayside Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Wayside Technology Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Wayside Technology Group Price Performance
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.
Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayside Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
