Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. 17,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 984% from the average session volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Recipe Unlimited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

