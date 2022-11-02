Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

