Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.
About Red Eléctrica Corporación
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.