Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 34,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 455,484 shares.The stock last traded at $130.29 and had previously closed at $133.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.37. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,587,000 after acquiring an additional 303,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

