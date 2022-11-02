Regional Management Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Regional Management Price Performance

RM traded down $5.03 on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,638. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 822,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

