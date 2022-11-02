Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

RF opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

