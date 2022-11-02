Render Token Price Reaches $0.80 (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003868 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $203.08 million and approximately $189.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.30 or 0.32326401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

