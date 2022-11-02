Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.75

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 35221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Repay Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

