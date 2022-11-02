Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Up 6.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Repsol Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.