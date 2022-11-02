Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.63 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $110.58 million and $35.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,517.13 or 1.00015924 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00042801 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 81.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10948282 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $1,991,759.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

