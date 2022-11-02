Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Charter Communications, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $34.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $33.83. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $37.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.35.

CHTR opened at $357.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

