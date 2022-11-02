Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 2nd (AAU, ADMP, AGGZF, AGLE, BYFC, CHKP, CRWD, DDOG, DFFN, DNLI)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 2nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF). TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). Macquarie issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Macquarie issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.