Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 2nd (AAU, ADMP, AGGZF, AGLE, BYFC, CHKP, CRWD, DDOG, DFFN, DNLI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 2nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of. TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). Macquarie issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Macquarie issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

