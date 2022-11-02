Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $95.12 on Monday. Amedisys has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.