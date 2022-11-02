Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $36.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $38.11. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $37.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

