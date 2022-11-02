Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $729,303. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

