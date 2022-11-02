Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE EQT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. EQT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

