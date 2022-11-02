Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):

10/26/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00.

10/12/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00.

9/14/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

9/6/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 241,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,595. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Match Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

