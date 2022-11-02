Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):
- 10/26/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00.
- 9/14/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2022 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.
- 9/6/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00.
Match Group Stock Performance
MTCH stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 241,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,595. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Match Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
