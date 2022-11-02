Revain (REV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $409,618.00

Revain (REV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $409,618.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,284.18 or 0.30983135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.