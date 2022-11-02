Reviewing CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) & Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) and CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mission Produce and CEA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 0 2 0 3.00 CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mission Produce presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Mission Produce’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than CEA Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $891.70 million 1.31 $44.90 million $0.34 48.62 CEA Industries $13.64 million 0.57 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mission Produce and CEA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than CEA Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Mission Produce has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEA Industries has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and CEA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 2.33% 4.57% 2.71% CEA Industries -34.67% -46.47% -21.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CEA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Mission Produce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CEA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mission Produce beats CEA Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management. The company serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

