Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.24 million.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 921,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 53,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,293,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.