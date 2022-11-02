Ribbon Finance Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $118.71 million and $471,274.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.15 or 0.31157459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

