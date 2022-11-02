Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $119.03 million and $458,555.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

