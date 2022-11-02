Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Articles

