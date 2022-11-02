RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $77.91 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,918,999.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

