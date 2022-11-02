Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIGL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

