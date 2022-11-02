Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

