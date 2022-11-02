Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,110 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,180,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

