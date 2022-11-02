Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,810 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

