Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,439 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

