Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gartner by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,870 shares of company stock worth $3,547,565. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $325.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

