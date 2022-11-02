Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $46,538,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after buying an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after buying an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.67.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.