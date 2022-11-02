Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,053,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

