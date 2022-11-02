Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

