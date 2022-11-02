Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.03 and a 200 day moving average of $295.70.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

