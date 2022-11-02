Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TriMas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriMas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,314 shares of company stock worth $373,018. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

