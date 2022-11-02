RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.01

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 26541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

